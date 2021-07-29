Bellator 263 Press Conference erupts in chaos | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 29, 2021
The Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee pre-fight press conference took place on Thursday in Los Angeles and erupted in chaos between the main event fighters.

Bellator 263 takes place on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and his headlined by the featherweight title bout between champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and undefeated top contender AJ McKee.

