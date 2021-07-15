Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 262 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. The 10-bout fight card is headlined by a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Juliana Velasquez and challenger Denise Kielholtz.
Bellator 262 Weigh-in Video
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, July 16 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results
BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:
Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
- Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (125) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (124)
- Heavyweight Bout: #5–Tyrell Fortune (233.5) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (261)
- Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (135.75) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.5)
- Featherweight Bout: #2–Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)
- Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (186) vs. Travis Davis (186)
Preliminary Card:
BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV
6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
- Heavyweight Bout: Ronny Markes (252) vs. Said Sowma (245)
- Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.75) vs. Theodore Macuka (146)
- Flyweight Bout: Diana Avsaragova (126) vs. Gabriella Gulfin (124.75)
- Featherweight Bout: Johnny Soto (145.75) vs. Adil Benjilany (145.75)
- Lightweight Bout: Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Nicholas Giulietti (156)