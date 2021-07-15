Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 262 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. The 10-bout fight card is headlined by a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Juliana Velasquez and challenger Denise Kielholtz.

Bellator 262 Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, July 16 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results

BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:

Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Flyweight World Title Main Event: C- Juliana Velasquez (125) vs. #3- Denise Kielholtz (124)

(125) vs. #3- (124) Heavyweight Bout: #5– Tyrell Fortune (233.5) vs. #7- Matt Mitrione (261)

(233.5) vs. #7- (261) Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (135.75) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.5)

(135.75) vs. (135.5) Featherweight Bout: #2– Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)

(146) vs. (146) Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (186) vs. Travis Davis (186)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT