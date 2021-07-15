HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results and Video

July 15, 2021
The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 262 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. The 10-bout fight card is headlined by a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Juliana Velasquez and challenger Denise Kielholtz.

Bellator 262 Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Conor McGregor says he had stress fractures before trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, July 16 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results

BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:

Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

  • Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (125) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (124)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #5Tyrell Fortune (233.5) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (261)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (135.75) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.5)
  • Featherweight Bout: #2Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)
  • Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (186) vs. Travis Davis (186)

Preliminary Card: 

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

  • Heavyweight Bout: Ronny Markes (252) vs. Said Sowma (245)
  • Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.75) vs. Theodore Macuka (146)
  • Flyweight Bout: Diana Avsaragova (126) vs. Gabriella Gulfin (124.75)
  • Featherweight Bout: Johnny Soto (145.75) vs. Adil Benjilany (145.75)
  • Lightweight Bout: Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Nicholas Giulietti (156)

