Bellator 262 Results: Juliana Velasquez retains title with spit decision over Denise Kielholtz

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz took place on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Juliana Velasquez put her flyweight title on the line against Denise Kielholtz in the fight card’s main event.

Velasquez retained her title by defeating Kielholtz by split decision and remained undefeated.

The challenger took the fight to the champion in the opening frame, putting together combinations and outworking Velasquez.

Velasquez increased her output in the second round and found a home for her jab. She found her timing and range, but Kielholtz landing punches of her own and kept the pressure on the champion.

In the third frame, the two exchanged in the center of the cage with Kielholtz pressing the action. Velasquez circled on the outside connecting with counters. Late in the round Velasquez took Kielholtz down but was unable to inflict damage with so little time left on the clock.

The fourth round played out much like the third did. Kielholtz continued to move forward while Velasquez circled on the outside. Velasquez landed her jab repeatedly and the damage was starting to show on the fade of Kielholtz.

In the final round, Kielholtz stunned the champion with a clean right hand in the opening moments. Velasquez quickly recovered and went back to landing her jab and connecting with counter punches. Kielholtz shook off a takedown attempt late in the frame and finished the round strong with her striking.

After 25 minutes of fighting, the judges scored the fight for Velasquez by split decision. Two judges scored the bout 48-47 for Velasquez while one judge scored the fight 48-47 for Kielholtz.

With the win Velasquez remained undefeated and extended her unblemished record to 12-0.

“I beat her with my jab, if you look at her face, it’s messed up, if you look at mine, my face is fine. I think people in the audience favor her because she has a kickboxing style and I counter, but I think it was my boxing that was the difference tonight,” Velasquez said after the fight.

“I think I would be clinching a bit more, her striking didn’t surprise me, but I felt that I did enough to retain the title.”

Dustin Poirier receives Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain, will auction it for Good Fight Foundation

Bellator 262 Results: