Bellator 261 Weigh-in Results: All fighters made weight

The athletes completing on Friday’s Bellator 261 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. All fighters made weight.
Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, June 25 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
Top ranked heavyweight contender Timothy Johnson faces no. 3 ranked Vadim Moldavsky for the interim heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event.
BELLATOR MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card:
Friday, June 25 – Live on SHOWTIME
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
- Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1-Timothy Johnson (260) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (234)
- Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (125.25)
- Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (145.5) vs. Keoni Diggs (146)
- Lightweight Bout: #4-Myles Jury (156) vs. #6-Sidney Outlaw (156)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (206) vs. Simon Biyong (204.5)
Preliminary Card:
BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV
6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
- Lightweight Bout: Soren Bak (156) vs. Bobby Lee (155.25)
- Lightweight Bout: Isaiah Hokit (155.75) vs. Corey Samuels (156)
- Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Cody Matthews (135)
- Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (185.25) vs. Lance Wright (184.75)
- Featherweight Bout: John Macapa (144.75) vs. John de Jesus (145.5)