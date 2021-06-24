Bellator 261 Weigh-in Results: All fighters made weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 24, 2021
NoNo Comments

The athletes completing on Friday’s Bellator 261 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. All fighters made weight.

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, June 25 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Top ranked heavyweight contender Timothy Johnson faces no. 3 ranked Vadim Moldavsky for the interim heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event.

Myles Jury plans to take what’s his at Bellator 261

BELLATOR MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card:

Friday, June 25 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT 

  • Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1-Timothy Johnson (260) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (234)
  • Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (125.25)
  • Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (145.5) vs. Keoni Diggs (146)
  • Lightweight Bout: #4-Myles Jury (156) vs. #6-Sidney Outlaw (156)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (206) vs. Simon Biyong (204.5)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

  • Lightweight Bout: Soren Bak (156) vs. Bobby Lee (155.25)
  • Lightweight Bout: Isaiah Hokit (155.75) vs. Corey Samuels (156)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Cody Matthews (135)
  • Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (185.25) vs. Lance Wright (184.75)
  • Featherweight Bout: John Macapa (144.75) vs. John de Jesus (145.5)

