Bellator 261 Weigh-in Results: All fighters made weight

The athletes completing on Friday’s Bellator 261 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. All fighters made weight.

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, June 25 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Top ranked heavyweight contender Timothy Johnson faces no. 3 ranked Vadim Moldavsky for the interim heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event.

BELLATOR MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card:

Friday, June 25 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1- Timothy Johnson (260) vs. #3- Valentin Moldavsky (234)

(260) vs. #3- (234) Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2- Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. #3- Kana Watanabe (125.25)

(125.5) vs. #3- (125.25) Featherweight Bout: #6- Daniel Weichel (145.5) vs. Keoni Diggs (146)

(145.5) vs. (146) Lightweight Bout: #4- Myles Jury (156) vs. #6- Sidney Outlaw (156)

(156) vs. #6- (156) Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (206) vs. Simon Biyong (204.5)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT