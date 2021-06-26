Bellator 261 Results: Valentin Moldavsky captures interim title, Liz Carmouche steamrolls Kana Watanabe

Bellator MMA crowned its first interim heavyweight champion on Friday when Valentin Moldavsky defeated Timothy Johnson in the Bellator 261 main event.

After a competitive first round, Moldavsky got the better of the exchanges late in the second stanza. Moldavsky was the more active fighter, taking the fight to Johnson. The two engaged in spirited exchanges, but Moldavsky was clearly winning the fight. He was outworking Johnson, unleashing his combinations are a higher rate and connecting more.

Johnson desperately tried to lure Moldavsky into a slugfest knowing the he needed a finish in the final round. Moldavsky remained poised, picking his shots and avoiding the heavy shots thrown by Johnson. At the end of five round of fighting, the judges scored the fight for Moldavsky by unanimous decision, winning all five rounds.

In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche make quick work of Kana Watanabe. The former UFC title challenger only needed 35 second to put away the third ranked Watanabe.

Bellator 261 Results:

Main Card

Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) defeated Timothy Johnson (15-7) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

(11-1) defeated Timothy Johnson (15-7) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) Liz Carmouche (16-7) defeated Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) via KO (punches) at :35 of round one

(10-1-1) via KO (punches) at :35 of round one Sidney Outlaw (16-4) defeated Myles Jury (19-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:44 of round three

Daniel Weichel (42-12) defeated Keoni Diggs (9-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Christian Edwards (5-0) defeated Simon Biyong (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card: