Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky fight card finalized

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Bellator MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky this Friday, June 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event airs LIVE on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by No. 1 ranked heavyweight Timothy Johnson (15-6) versus the streaking No. 3 ranked Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) to determine the first interim champion in the promotion’s history.

An additional four fights compliment the Bellator 261 main card on SHOWTIME, including a top-five women’s flyweight bout pitting the savvy No. 2 ranked Liz Carmouche (15-7) against the undefeated No. 3 ranked Kana Watanabe (10-0-1) in the co-main event. Also, submission specialists square off as former title challenger No. 6 ranked featherweight Daniel Weichel (40-12) battles the undefeated Keoni Diggs (9-0), and a top-ten lightweight contest between No. 4 ranked Myles Jury (19-5) and No. 6 ranked Sidney Outlaw (15-4). Top light heavyweight prospect Christian Edwards (4-0) now meets Simon Biyong (7-1) to round out the main card after both of their originally scheduled opponents withdrew from their respective matchups.

Set for six fights, the preliminary card is highlighted by a 145-pound scrap between John Macapa (23-5-2) and John de Jesus (13-9), the highly anticipated return of undefeated Jaylon Bates (2-0) squaring off with Cody Matthews (1-1) in a bantamweight battle, and former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Soren Bak (14-1) clashing with grappling specialist Bobby Lee (12-5) in a lightweight contest.

Additionally, female strawweight Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) takes on Kyra Batara (8-4), Taylor Johnson (6-2) takes on Lance Wright (5-1) in a middleweight matchup and Team Bodyshop prospect Isaiah Hokit makes his professional debut at lightweight against Corey Samuels (2-2).

BELLATOR 261 prelims will stream live at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV.

BELLATOR MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card:

Friday, June 25 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1- Timothy Johnson (15-6) vs. #3- Valentin Moldavsky (10-1)

(15-6) vs. #3- (10-1) Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2- Liz Carmouche (15-7) vs. #3- Kana Watanabe (10-0-1)

(15-7) vs. #3- (10-0-1) Featherweight Bout: #6- Daniel Weichel (40-12) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-0)

(40-12) vs. (9-0) Lightweight Bout: #4- Myles Jury (19-5) vs. #6- Sidney Outlaw (15-4)

(19-5) vs. #6- (15-4) Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT