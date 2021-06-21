HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredChris Weidman’s back in the gym for the first time since breaking leg | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Bonuses: Matt Brown earns an extra $50,000 for face-plant KO (Includes Highlight)

featuredAnderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Results: The Korean Zombie shuts down Dan Ige

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky fight card finalized

June 21, 2021
NoNo Comments

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Bellator MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky this Friday, June 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event airs LIVE on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by No. 1 ranked heavyweight Timothy Johnson (15-6) versus the streaking No. 3 ranked Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) to determine the first interim champion in the promotion’s history.

An additional four fights compliment the Bellator 261 main card on SHOWTIME, including a top-five women’s flyweight bout pitting the savvy No. 2 ranked Liz Carmouche (15-7) against the undefeated No. 3 ranked Kana Watanabe (10-0-1) in the co-main event. Also, submission specialists square off as former title challenger No. 6 ranked featherweight Daniel Weichel (40-12) battles the undefeated Keoni Diggs (9-0), and a top-ten lightweight contest between No. 4 ranked Myles Jury (19-5) and No. 6 ranked Sidney Outlaw (15-4). Top light heavyweight prospect Christian Edwards (4-0) now meets Simon Biyong (7-1) to round out the main card after both of their originally scheduled opponents withdrew from their respective matchups.

Set for six fights, the preliminary card is highlighted by a 145-pound scrap between John Macapa (23-5-2) and John de Jesus (13-9), the highly anticipated return of undefeated Jaylon Bates (2-0) squaring off with Cody Matthews (1-1) in a bantamweight battle, and former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Soren Bak (14-1) clashing with grappling specialist Bobby Lee (12-5) in a lightweight contest.

Chris Weidman’s back in the gym for the first time since breaking leg | Video

Additionally, female strawweight Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) takes on Kyra Batara (8-4), Taylor Johnson (6-2) takes on Lance Wright (5-1) in a middleweight matchup and Team Bodyshop prospect Isaiah Hokit makes his professional debut at lightweight against Corey Samuels (2-2).

BELLATOR 261 prelims will stream live at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV.

BELLATOR MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card:

Friday, June 25 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT 

  • Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1-Timothy Johnson (15-6) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (10-1)
  • Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (15-7) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (10-0-1)
  • Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (40-12) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-0)
  • Lightweight Bout: #4-Myles Jury (19-5) vs. #6-Sidney Outlaw (15-4)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

  • Strawweight Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) vs. Kyra Batara (8-4)
  • Lightweight Bout: Soren Bak (14-1) vs. Bobby Lee (12-5)
  • Lightweight Bout: Isaiah Hokit (Pro Debut) vs. Corey Samuels (2-2)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (2-0) vs. Cody Matthews (1-1)
  • Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (6-2) vs. Lance Wright (5-1)
  • Featherweight Bout: John Macapa (23-5-2) vs. John de Jesus (13-9)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA