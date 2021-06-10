Bellator 260 Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on tomorrow’s Bellator 260 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. All the fighters made weight.

Welterweight champion Douglas Lima puts his title on the line against top ranked contender Yaroslav Amosov in the main event.

BELLATOR 260: Lima vs. Amosov will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, June 11 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Bellator 260 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 260 Weigh-in Results:

Main Card: Friday, June 11 – Live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Welterweight World Title Main Event: c- Douglas Lima (169.75) vs. #1- Yaroslav Amosov (170)

(169.75) vs. #1- (170) 175-pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: #6- Paul Daley (175) vs. #3- Jason Jackson (175)

(175) vs. #3- (175) Featherweight Bout: #6- Aaron Pico (145.75) vs. Aiden Lee (145)

(145.75) vs. (145) Welterweight Bout: Demarques Jackson (170) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.5)

Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT