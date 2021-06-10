Bellator 260 Weigh-in Results and Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 10, 2021
The athletes competing on tomorrow’s Bellator 260 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. All the fighters made weight.

Welterweight champion Douglas Lima puts his title on the line against top ranked contender Yaroslav Amosov in the main event.

BELLATOR 260: Lima vs. Amosov will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, June 11 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Israel Adesanya calls Marvin Vettori ‘delusional’ for believing he won their first fight

Bellator 260 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 260 Weigh-in Results:

Main Card: Friday, June 11 – Live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT 

  • Welterweight World Title Main Event: c-Douglas Lima (169.75) vs. #1-Yaroslav Amosov (170)
  • 175-pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: #6-Paul Daley (175) vs. #3-Jason Jackson (175)
  • Featherweight Bout: #6-Aaron Pico (145.75) vs. Aiden Lee (145)
  • Welterweight Bout: Demarques Jackson (170) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.5)

Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

  • Welterweight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (170.75) vs. Levan Chokheli (170)
  • Featherweight Bout: #9-Tywan Claxton (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145)
  • Lightweight Bout: Nick Newell (156) vs. Bobby King (156)
  • 150-pound Contract Weight Bout: Lucas Brennan (146.5) vs. Matthew Skibicki (146)
  • Featherweight Bout: #8-Amanda Bell (145) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (145.5)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Alex Polizzi (205) vs. Gustavo Trujillo (205.25)

