Bellator 260 Results: Yaroslav Amosov defeats Douglas Lima to capture welterweight title

Bellator 260 took place on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. and a new welterweight champion was crowned.

Yaroslav Amosov dethroned Douglas Lima in the fight card’s main event to capture the welterweight title by a convincing unanimous decision. In the co-main event, no. 3 ranked welterweight contender Jason Jackson defeated no. 6 ranked Paul Daley by a one-sided unanimous decision.

“I am happy because this is my life. It’s been a long time in training. It’s the result I wanted and I am happy. Now I must recover. But, it doesn’t matter, I have my undefeated record,” said newly crowned champion Amosov.

“It’s not easy to come out here and do what me and Paul Daley just did. We came out here, we fought our ass off,” said Jackson following his win over Daley. “I needed to prove to myself that I could go in there and fight the champ. This guy went five rounds with Douglas Lima.”

In the featherweight division, no. 6 ranked Aaron Pico submitted Aiden Lee by anaconda choke early in the third round.

“He’s a warrior, first of all. My team and I put in a lot of work, but I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better. Thank God I have no injuries, I can fight next month if I needed to. And I just want to say thank you to all of the fans,” Pico said after the submission win.

“I’ll fight anybody in the top ten honestly. I’ll fight anybody. I feel like I’m ready. I’m sorry I didn’t get the knockout tonight but I’m happy with the submission.”

Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov Full Results:

Main Card:

Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) defeated c- Douglas Lima (32-9) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

(26-0) defeated c- (32-9) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) Jason Jackson (15-4) defeated – Paul Daley (43-18-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

(15-4) defeated – (43-18-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Aaron Pico (8-3) defeated Aiden Lee (9-5) via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:33 of round three

(8-3) defeated (9-5) via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:33 of round three Mark Lemminger (12-3) defeated Demarques Jackson (11-6) via TKO (punches) at 3:30 of round two

Preliminary Card: