Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 weigh-in results and video

The athletes competing on tomorrow’s Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line in a rematch against Leslie Smith in main event.

A light heavyweight bout between Christian Edwards and Ben Parrish was scrapped after weigh-ins after Edwards wasn’t cleared to compete by the Mohegan Sun Athletic Commission. With the fight cancellation, the women’s flyweight bout between Valerie Loureda and Hannah Guy was elevated to the main card.

Bellator 259 Weigh-in Video

BELLATOR MMA 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Main Card:

Friday, May 21 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Featherweight Bout: c- Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. #4- Leslie Smith (143.6)

(144.6) vs. #4- (143.6) Bantamweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell (135.6) vs. #6- Leandro Higo (137.5)*

(135.6) vs. #6- (137.5)* Middleweight Bout: #3- Austin Vanderford (185.3) vs. #4- Fabian Edwards (185.5)

(185.3) vs. #4- (185.5) Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (170.3) vs. Maycon Mendonca (170.9)

(170.3) vs. (170.9) Flyweight Bout: #8-Valerie Loureda (125.8) vs. Hannah Guy (125.2)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Lightweight Bout: Saad Awad (155.1) vs. Nate Andrews (155.7)

(155.1) vs. (155.7) Light Heavyweight Bout: #7- Grant Neal (204.4) vs. #8- Tyree Fortune (205.3)

(204.4) vs. #8- (205.3) Flyweight Bout: Sumiko Inaba (125.5) vs. Kristina Katsikis (125.8)

(125.5) vs. (125.8) Lightweight Bout: Aviv Gozali (155.7) vs. Sean Felton (154.3)

(155.7) vs. (154.3) Heavyweight Bout: #9- Davion Franklin (264.8) vs. Tyler King (246.3)

(264.8) vs. (246.3) Featherweight Bout: #7- Leah McCourt (149.4)* vs. #6- Janay Harding (145.1)

(149.4)* vs. #6- (145.1) Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns (135.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.6)

(135.4) vs. (135.6) Lightweight Bout: #9-Alfie Davis (155.1) vs. Alexander Shabliy (154.8)

*Missed weight