Bellator 258 Weigh-in results and video: title fight set, one fighter misses weight

May 6, 2021
The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis fight card at Mohegan Sun Arena officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn.

Bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta puts his title on the line in the featured fight against Sergio Pettis. Archuleta tipped the scales at 135 pounds while Pettis weighed in at 134.75. The co-main event features a light heavyweight tournament match between Jose Augusto and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Augusto turned an official weight of 204.75 pounds while Johnson weighed in at 205 even.

Preliminary fight card’s Johnny Soto weighed in 2.5 pounds over the limit for his bantamweight bout against Weber Almeida.

“Cowboy” Cerrone feels bad for Diego Sanchez

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Official Bellator 258 Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

  • Juan Archuleta (c) (135) Sergio Pettis (134.75)*
  • Jose Augusto (204.75) vs. Anthony Johnson (205)
  • Patricky Freire (155.5) Peter Queally (155)
  • Derek Anderson (175) Michael Page (174.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Josh Hill (136) Raufeon Stots (135.5)
  • Rafael Carvalho (185) Lorenz Larkin (185.5)
  • Patchy Mix (136) Albert Morales (135)
  • Omar Hussein (170.75) Logan Storley (170.25)
  • Johnny Eblen (185) Daniel Madrid (185.5)
  • Johnny Campbell (135.75) Henry Corrales (135)
  • Weber Almeida (145) Johnny Soto (148.5)**
  • Erik Perez (135.5) vs. Blaine Shutt (135)

*bantamweight title bout

**missed weight

