Bellator 258 results: Sergio Pettis uncrowns Juan Archuleta

Sergio Pettis became the Bellator bantamweight champion in the main event of Bellator 258 with a unanimous decision victory over Juan Archuleta.

The first round was a stand-up battle infused with takedowns from Archuleta that subsequently resulted in control time for the champion which arguably won him the round.

Archuleta landed another takedown in the second but Pettis’ striking was crisp and accurate. Pettis landed a solid counter right which cut open the champion. One could argue the second round was a 10-9 for the challenger.

Pettis continued his momentum in the third. Perhaps the most notable of Pettis’ striking output was a significant front kick that tagged the champion. With his superior striking, Pettis arguably took the third round.

Archuleta landed a takedown early in the fourth round before Pettis noticeably stung Archuleta with a heavy right. Pettis went in for a takedown on his own but Archuleta exhibited exceptional takedown defense. Another impressive round for the challenger.

The fifth round was a stamp on an impressive performance for Pettis. The challenger utilized his superior stand-up skills and evaded Archuleta’s attempt at any potential submissions after the champion took his back.

The final scorecards determined a unanimous decision victory for Sergio Pettis, thus crowning a new bantamweight champion. With the victory, Pettis advanced to 21-5 on top of becoming the new king of Bellator’s bantamweight division.

Bellator 258 results: Anthony Johnson KOs Short Notice Opponent Augusto in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals

In his return to MMA after he retired in 2017, Anthony Johnson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 258 co-main event with a knockout victory over short notice replacement for Yoel Romero, Jose Augusto in the second round.

The bout was back and forth as Augusto had Johnson rocked late in the first round. But “Rumble” collected himself and took home the second round KO with a powerful right hand that dropped Augusto and followed up with a vicious hammerfist to take.

With his KO victory over Augusto, Johnson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix where he will take light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

Anthony Johnson landing on Jose Augusto at Bellator 258 (photo courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 258 results: Michael “Venom” Page Dominates Derek Anderson For First Round Finish

Michael “Venom Page made a successful return to Bellator, lulling Derek Anderson with his awkward stance and frequent taunts. In between his theatrics, Page nailed Anderson with heavy shots. Most notably a head kick that decisively broke Anderson’s nose.

Once the cageside physician noticed Anderson’s broken nose, the fight was waved off with “MVP” getting the TKO victory, becoming the first person to TKO Anderson.

With this victory, Page advances to 19-1.