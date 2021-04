Bellator 257 weigh-in results & video: Nemkov vs. Davis green lighted

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – BELLATOR 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 will be broadcast Friday, April 16 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel, and Pluto TV beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Bellator 257 weigh-in results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Showtime)

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: c-Vadim Nemkov (204.5) vs. #2-Phil Davis (205)

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: #3-Corey Anderson (204.75) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (204.5)

Woman’s Flyweight Bout: #7-Veta Arteaga (124.5) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.75)

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Paul Daley (174.75) vs. #8-Sabah Homasi (175)

Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Bellator and Showtime Sports YouTube Channels & Pluto TV)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #5-Julius Anglickas (205) vs. Gregory Milliard (205.5)

Featherweight Bout: #1-Julia Budd (145.25) vs. Dayana Silva (144.75)

Heavyweight Bout: #7-Steve Mowry (247) vs. Shaun Asher (247.25)

Welterweight Bout: Grachik Bozinyan (170) vs. Demarques Jackson (170.75)

Welterweight Bout: Raymond Daniels (169.75) vs. Peter Stanonik (170)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Karl Albrektsson (205.75) vs. Viktor Nemkov (206)

Featherweight Bout: #4-Pedro Carvalho (144.75) vs. #7-Jay-Jay Wilson (146.75)*

Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (155) vs. Marcus Surin (155.25)

Featherweight Bout: Saul Rogers (145.75) vs. #10-Mads Burnell (146)

*Fighter missed weight