Bellator 256 weigh-in results: One fighter misses weight

April 8, 2021
April 8, 2021

The 26 fighters competing on Friday’s Bellator 256 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. All main card athletes hit their mark with one preliminary fighter missing weight.

Jeffrey Glossner, who’s making his promotional debut on Friday, weighed in 1.8 pounds over the bantamweight limit for his bout against Jaylon Bates.

Heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader faces Lyoto Machida in a rematch in the fight card’s main event. The fight is a quarterfinal bout in Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament.

ONE Championship on TNT results: Adriano Moraes KOs Demetrious Johnson; Eddie Alvarez DQ’d

MAIN CARD

  • Ryan Bader (205) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.6)
  • Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto (126)
  • Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.7)
  • Olivia Parker (145.4) vs. Cat Zingano (145.2)
  • Dan Moret (155.6) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Tony Johnson (185.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)
  • Jessica Borga (145.2) vs. Talita Nogueira (146)
  • Cass Bell (135.6) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)
  • Nathan Ghareeb (143.8) vs. Cody Law (145.2)
  • Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (137.8)
  • Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Izzy William (156)
  • Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Tara Graff (125.2)
  • John Douma (135.4) vs. Will Smith (134.6)

