Bellator 256 weigh-in results: One fighter misses weight

The 26 fighters competing on Friday’s Bellator 256 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. All main card athletes hit their mark with one preliminary fighter missing weight.

Jeffrey Glossner, who’s making his promotional debut on Friday, weighed in 1.8 pounds over the bantamweight limit for his bout against Jaylon Bates.

Heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader faces Lyoto Machida in a rematch in the fight card’s main event. The fight is a quarterfinal bout in Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament.

MAIN CARD

Ryan Bader (205) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.6)

Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto (126)

Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.7)

Olivia Parker (145.4) vs. Cat Zingano (145.2)

Dan Moret (155.6) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD