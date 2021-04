Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 ceremonial weigh-in video

The 26 fighters competing on Friday’s Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 fight card squared off with their opponents on Thursday during the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Uncasville, Conn.

In the main event, heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader faces Lyoto Machida in a rematch. The fight is a quarterfinal bout in Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament.

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)