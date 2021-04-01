Bellator 255 weigh-in results and video, three fighters miss their mark

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., with all main card fighters making weight.

Lightweight and featherweight campion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire puts his 145-pound title on the line in a rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez. The two first fought at Bellator 209 in November 2008 with Freire winning the championship bout by unanimous decision.

Three fighters scheduled to compete on the preliminary fight card missed their mark on the scales Thursday resulting in one bout being scratched from the fight card. Mukhamed Berkhamov missed weight by 2.8 pounds for his middleweight fight against Herman Terrado and the fight was cancelled. Fabio Aguiar was 1.7 pounds above the middleweight limit at 187.7, and Roman Faraldo stepped on the scales at 171.1 pounds, barely over the welterweight limit for a non-title bout at 171 pounds.

MAIN CARD

Champ Patricio Freire (144.1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (144.5) (featherweight title fight; featherweight grand prix semifinal bout)

Neiman Gracie (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170.9)

Tyrell Fortune (251.2) vs. Jack May (264.3)

Mike Hamel (155) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2)

Alejandra Lara (124.2) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Cee Jay Hamilton (134.4) vs. Magomed Magomedov (135)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (173.8) vs. Herman Terrado (169.5)

Ricardo Seixas (154.9) vs. Mandel Nallo (154.9)

Fabio Aguiar (187.7) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (183.6)

Chris Gonzalez (159.2) vs. Roger Huerta (159.4)

Jose Augusto (203.2) vs. Jonathan Wilson (204.2)

Roman Faraldo (171.1) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

Branko Busick (183.8) vs. Jordan Newman (185.1)

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)