Bellator 255 Streams Live on MMAWeekly.com

As part of the fight promotion’s launch on Showtime, Bellator 255 streams live on Friday, April 2, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The entire Bellator 255 event, including prelims and main card, airs live in the video player below.

Bellator 255 Streams Live here….

(Video courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Bellator 255 features two-division champion Patricio Pitbull defending his featherweight title in a rematch with Emmanuel Sanchez in a World Featherweight Grand Prix bout. The winner moves on to face undefeated AJ McKee in the tournament finals. Watch the full event here!

Bellator 255 Fight Card

Bellator 255 Main Card (watch live at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Featherweight World Title Bout: C-Patricio Pitbull vs. #2-Emmanuel Sanchez

Welterweight Co-Main Event: #3-Neiman Gracie vs. #6-Jason Jackson

Heavyweight Bout: #6-Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May

Lightweight Bout: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel

Flyweight Bout: #4-Alejandra Lara vs. #5-Kana Watanabe

Bellator 255 Preliminary Card (watch live at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)