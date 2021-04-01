Bellator 255 Streams Live on MMAWeekly.com

As part of the fight promotion’s launch on Showtime, Bellator 255 streams live on Friday, April 2, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The entire Bellator 255 event, including prelims and main card, airs live in the video player below.
Bellator 255 Streams Live here….
(Video courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)
Bellator 255 features two-division champion Patricio Pitbull defending his featherweight title in a rematch with Emmanuel Sanchez in a World Featherweight Grand Prix bout. The winner moves on to face undefeated AJ McKee in the tournament finals. Watch the full event here!
Nate Diaz returns to face Leon Edwards; Conor McGregor chimes in
Bellator 255 Fight Card
Bellator 255 Main Card (watch live at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Featherweight World Title Bout: C-Patricio Pitbull vs. #2-Emmanuel Sanchez
Welterweight Co-Main Event: #3-Neiman Gracie vs. #6-Jason Jackson
Heavyweight Bout: #6-Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May
Lightweight Bout: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel
Flyweight Bout: #4-Alejandra Lara vs. #5-Kana Watanabe
Bellator 255 Preliminary Card (watch live at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)
Bantamweight Bout: #6-Magomed Magomedov vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
Welterweight Bout: Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado – Fight has been cancelled
Lightweight Bout: Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas
Middleweight Bout: Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez
Light Heavyweight Bout: Jose Augusto vs. Jonathan Wilson
Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor Gudde
Middleweight Bout: Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick