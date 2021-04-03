Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez!

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire continued to lord over two divisions at Bellator 255. The lightweight and featherweight champ choked out Emmanuel Sanchez in the featherweight championship main event, which was also a Featherweight Grand Prix semifinal bout. Check out the Bellator 255 highlights below!

Having defeated Sanchez, Pitbull now moves on to again defend his featherweight belt in the Grand Prix finals opposite undefeated A.J. McKee.

Bellator 255 highlights

Bellator 255 results

Main Card

Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card