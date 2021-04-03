Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez!

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire continued to lord over two divisions at Bellator 255. The lightweight and featherweight champ choked out Emmanuel Sanchez in the featherweight championship main event, which was also a Featherweight Grand Prix semifinal bout. Check out the Bellator 255 highlights below!
Having defeated Sanchez, Pitbull now moves on to again defend his featherweight belt in the Grand Prix finals opposite undefeated A.J. McKee.
Bellator 255 highlights
Bellator 255 results
Main Card
- Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)
- Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card
- Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)
- Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)
- Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)
- Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)
- Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)