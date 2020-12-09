Bellator 254 weigh-in results and video: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez title fight set, but Yamauchi bout cancelled after big miss

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 254 is set with a women’s flyweight title bout featuring champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane defending against challenger Juliana Velasquez in the main event. One bout, however, has been cancelled.

Neither MacFarlane nor Velasquez had any issues on the scale. The champion weighed 124.8 pounds, while the challenger came in at 124.4 pounds.

Goiti Yamauchi, however, stepped on the scale at 162.8 pounds for his lightweight bout with Nate Andrews, who weighed 155.8 pounds.

Yamauchi was 6.8 pounds above the limit for a lightweight non-title fight and Andrews’s camp felt that was too much of a discrepancy to accept the bout.

With Yamauchi vs. Andrews cancelled, Bellator officials elevated the fight between Davion Franklin and Anthony Garrett to the Bellator 254 main card.

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez weigh-in results

Bellator 254 main card

  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.4)
  • Magomed Magomedov (136) vs. Matheus Mattos (135.2)
  • Goiti Yamauchi (162.8)* vs. Nate Andrews (155.8) — CANCELLED
  • Linton Vassell (239) vs. Ronny Markes (252.1)
  • Davion Franklin (264) vs. Anthony Garrett (241)

Bellator 254 preliminary card

  • Robson Gracie Jr. (170) vs. Billy Goff (169.8)
  • Kenny Champion (144.7) vs. Cody Law (145)
  • Romero Cotton (185.1) vs. Justin Sumter (184.7)
  • Kemran Lachinov (170.9) vs. Shamil Nikaev (170.3)
  • Maurice Jackson (201.3) vs. Grant Neal (204.9)

*Fight cancelled after Yamauchi missed weight by 6.8 pounds

