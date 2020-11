Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson weigh-in results & video

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and simulcast on DAZN at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on CBSSports.com, Bellator’s YouTube channel and DAZN beginning at 4:45 pm ET/1:45 pm PT.

The Bellator 251 main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Melvin Manhoef and Corey Anderson, each of whom easily made weight on Wednesday.

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

TRENDING > UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz wins election in California

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson Fight Card

Main Card (CBS Sports Network | DAZN at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Melvin Manhoef (204.2) vs. Corey Anderson (205)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Tyrell Fortune (256.7) vs. Said Sowma (243)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Austin Vanderford (184.8) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (185.5)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Derek Anderson (170) vs. Killys Mota (169.4)

Preliminary Card (CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | DAZN at 4:45 p.m. ET/1:45 p.m. PT)

Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (155.8) vs. Bryce Logan (155.2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alex Polizzi (203.6) vs. Julius Anglickas (205.8)

Featherweight Bout: Janay Harding (145.7) vs. Jessy Miele (145.7)

Lightweight Bout: Ali Zebian (155.7) vs. Piankhi Zimmerman (155)

Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (134.8) vs. Joe Supino (136)

Flyweight Bout: Sumiko Inaba (125) vs. Jessica Ruiz (123.5)

*Card subject to change.