Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima weigh-in results & video

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and simulcast on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, while preliminary bouts will stream on CBSSports.com, Bellator’s YouTube channel and DAZN beginning at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT.

Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima will square off in the Bellator 250 main event after making weight on Wednesday. They will do battle for the vacant Bellator middleweight title vacated by Rafael Lovato Jr., who retired because of a threatening medical condition.

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

TRENDING > Henry Corrales steps into Bellator 250 ready to fight a banger in Brandon Girtz

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima weigh-in results

Main Card (8 pm ET on CBS Sports Network and DAZN)

Middleweight World Title Bout: Gegard Mousasi (184.9) vs. Douglas Lima (184.9)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz (145.6) vs. Henry Corrales (145.5)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Veta Arteaga (126.2)* vs. Desiree Yanez (125)

Preliminary Card (5:30 pm ET on Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel, CBSSports.com, and DAZN)

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Hager (253.2) vs. Brandon Calton (258)

Middleweight Bout: Dalton Rosta (185.5) vs. Ty Gwerder (184.2)

Welterweight Bout: Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Bobby Voelker (170.5)

Lightweight Bout: Nick Newell (155.5) vs. Zach Zane (155.6)

Middleweight Bout: Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.3)

150-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Adam Borics (149.5) vs. Erick Sanchez (150)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.5) vs. Orlando Ortega (141.5)

*Missed weight

**Card subject to change.