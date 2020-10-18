Bellator 249 highlights: Cris Cyborg returns with a vengeance!

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 18, 2020
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg returned for her first fight since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown with a vengeance.

Taking the headlining slot at Bellator 249 on Friday, Cyborg battered Arlene Blencowe before etching another milestone into her book of career accolades. Cyborg’s victory over Blencowe was the first submission victory of her career.

Check out all the Bellator 249 highlights, featuring Cris Cyborg’s latest, bone-crushing title defense.

