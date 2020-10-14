Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe LIVE weigh-in video

Watch the Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe ceremonial weigh-in live on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. on MMAWeekly.com.

Cris Cyborg makes the first defense of the Bellator featherweight championship she took from Julia Budd in her promotional debut in January of this year. Cyborg puts her belt on the line opposite top contender Arlene Blencowe, who is on a three-fight winning streak coming into the bout.

Bellator 249 takes place on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network and DAZN.

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov done with Conor McGregor, thinks Tony Ferguson’s time is finished

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe Fight Card

Bellator 249 Main Card

(10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network and DAZN)

Women’s Featherweight World Title Bout: Cris “Cyborg” (22-2) vs. Arlene Blencowe (13-7)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Patricky “Pitbull” (23-9) vs. Jaleel Willis (13-2)

Bantamweight Feature Bout: Ricky Bandejas (13-4) vs. Leandro Higo (19-5)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Saad Awad (23-13) vs. Mandel Nallo (7-1)

Bellator 249 Prelims

(7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT on Bellator MMA YouTube channel and DAZN)

Heavyweight Bout: Steve Mowry (7-0) vs. Shawn Teed (6-2-1)

Middleweight Bout: Andrew Kapel (15-7) vs. Joseph Creer (7-1-1)

Welterweight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (6-0) vs. Kemran Lachinov (9-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (3-0) vs. Hamza Salim (5-3)

140-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Mike Kimbel (3-2) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (7-3)

Welterweight Bout: Aviv Gozali (4-0) vs. Logan Neal (1-0)

Welterweight Bout: Albert Gonzales (1-2) vs. Kastroit Xhema (3-4, 1 NC)

*Card subject to change.