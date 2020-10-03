Bellator 247 highlights and results: Denise Kielholtz blasts Kate Jackson in Italy

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

Denise Kielholtz made up for the fact that the planned Bellator 247 main event between Paul Daley and Derek Anderson was scratched at the last minute.

Stepping into the Bellator 247 main event, Kielholtz made the most of the moment by demolishing Kate Jackson in just 43 seconds.

Watch Kielholtz’s stunning performance and the rest of the Bellator 247 highlights from Thursday, Oct. 1, in Milan, Italy.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Video courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 247: Jackson vs. Kielholtz results from Milan, Italy

Bellator 247 main card results

  • Denise Kielholtz (6-2) defeated Kate Jackson (11-5-1) via KO at 0:43 of round 1
  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0) defeated Laid Zerhouni (7-6) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:36 of round 1
  • Brian Moore (13-7) defeated Simone D’anna (7-3) via KO at 3:55 of round 2
  • Chris Duncan (7-0) defeated Iamik Furtado (6-4) via KO at 3:58 of round 2

Bellator 247 preliminary card results

  • Lewis Long (18-6) defeated Giovanni Melillo (13-6) via submission (knee bar) at 2:24 of round 1
  • Mandy Bohm (7-0, 1NC) defeated Griet Eeckhout (5-4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Uros Jurisic (11-0) defeated Walter Gahadza (18-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:07 of round 1
  • Constantin Gnusariev (4-0-1) defeated Kywan Gracie (1-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Lee Chadwick (26-15-1) defeated Ederson Cristian Macedo (10-6) via submission (head and arm choke) at 3:02 of round 2
  • Blaine O’Driscoll (9-3) defeated Salah Elkas (6-7) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:26 of round 1
  • Monika Chochlikova (1-0) defeated Jade Jorand (0-1) via submission (body lock) at 3:50 of round 2

