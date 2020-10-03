Bellator 247 highlights and results: Denise Kielholtz blasts Kate Jackson in Italy

Denise Kielholtz made up for the fact that the planned Bellator 247 main event between Paul Daley and Derek Anderson was scratched at the last minute.

Stepping into the Bellator 247 main event, Kielholtz made the most of the moment by demolishing Kate Jackson in just 43 seconds.

Watch Kielholtz’s stunning performance and the rest of the Bellator 247 highlights from Thursday, Oct. 1, in Milan, Italy.

Bellator 247: Jackson vs. Kielholtz results from Milan, Italy

Bellator 247 main card results

Denise Kielholtz (6-2) defeated Kate Jackson (11-5-1) via KO at 0:43 of round 1

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0) defeated Laid Zerhouni (7-6) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:36 of round 1

Brian Moore (13-7) defeated Simone D’anna (7-3) via KO at 3:55 of round 2

Chris Duncan (7-0) defeated Iamik Furtado (6-4) via KO at 3:58 of round 2

Bellator 247 preliminary card results