Bellator 246 weigh-in results: Archuleta vs. Mix set for title fight, two other fighters miss weight

September 11, 2020
(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

In the second night of a Bellator doubleheader, Juan Archuleta will face Patchy Mix in the main event in a battle for the vacant Bellator bantamweight belt.

Kyoji Horiguchi won the bantamweight belt from Darion Caldwell at Bellator 222 on June 19, 2019. That fight came after Horiguchi had already defeated Caldwell for the Rizin bantamweight title six months prior. Horiguchi later vacated the title in November, citing inability to defend it because of an injury.

Liz Carmouche joined Ronda Rousey as the first women ever to fight in the UFC Octagon. She makes her Bellator debut on Saturday opposite DeAnna Bennett. While Carmouche was on the mark at 125.5 pounds for their flyweight bout, Bennett was 5.7 pounds over the limit.

Keoni Diggs also failed to make weight for his main card opening lightweight bout opposite Derek Campos.

The Bellator 246 co-main event features Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie.

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix will be broadcast on Paramount Network and simulcast onDAZN at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator’s YouTube channel beginning at 8:45 pm ET/7:45 pm CT.

Davion Franklin: ‘I’ve got to walk through’ Ras Hylton at Bellator 246

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix weigh-in results

Bellator 246 main card

Paramount Network and DAZN
Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

  • Bantamweight World Title Bout: Juan Archuleta (134.6) vs. Patchy Mix (135) 
  • Welterweight Co-Main Event: Jon Fitch (170.5) vs. Neiman Gracie (170.8)
  • Flyweight Feature Bout: Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. DeAnna Bennett (131.7)*
  • Lightweight Feature Bout: Derek Campos (154) vs. Keoni Diggs (157)*

Bellator 246 preliminary card

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel
Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. CT

  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Pat Casey (185.6) vs. Daniel Madrid (184.4)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Ty Gwerder (184.2) vs. George Tokkos (186)
  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Davion Franklin (264.7) vs. Ras Hylton (245.5)

*Missed weight

