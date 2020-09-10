Bellator 245 weigh-in results: Davis vs. Machida set, but two fighters miss weight

The Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 weigh-ins are in the books with main eventers Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida easily hitting the mark for their rematch.

The same couldn’t be said, however, for the Bellator 245 co-main event. Former UFC fighter Cat Zingano was on point for her Bellator debut, but opponent Gabby Holloway was 4.7 pounds over the 146-pound limit for their featherweight fight.

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 will be broadcast on Paramount Network and simulcast onDAZN at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator’s YouTube channel beginning at 8:15 pm ET/7:15 pm CT.

TRENDING > Vitor Belfort believes his sister was brutally murdered

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 weigh-in results

Bellator 245 Main Card

Paramount Network and DAZN

10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Cat Zingano (145.9) vs. Gabby Holloway (150.7)*

Middleweight Feature Bout: Ed Ruth (185.1) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.7)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)

Bellator 245 Preliminary Card

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel

8:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. CT

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Rafael Carvalho (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (251.1) vs. Jack May (259.8)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Leslie Smith (145.7) vs. Amanda Bell (149)*

144-lb. Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Keith Lee (140.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (143.2)

*Missed weight

**Card subject to change.

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)