Bellator 244 Highlights: Vadim Nemkov KOs double champ Ryan Bader in a stunner!

August 23, 2020
August 23, 2020

The Bellator MMA cage was at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday for Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov, headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between dual-division champion Ryan Bader and Vadim Nemkov.

Bader held both the Bellator MMA heavyweight and light heavyweight titles coming into the fight. He captured the 205-pound championship in June 2017 by defeating Phil Davis and earned the heavyweight title in January 2019 by knocking out Fedor Emelianenko in 35 seconds.

After Friday’s fights, Bader is down to one belt. Nemkov brutally stopped Bader in the second round of the main event in a fight that should have been stopped sooner.

Full Bellator 244 Results

  • Vadim Nemkov def. Ryan Bader by TKO (strikes) at 3:02, R2
  • Julia Budd def. Jessica Miele by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Valentin Moldavsky def. Roy Nelson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • John Salter def. Andrew Kapel by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:11, R3
  • Yaroslav Amosov def. Mark Lemminger by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00, R1
  • Sidney Outlaw def. Adam Piccolotti by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Josh Hill def. Érik Pérez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Weber Almeida def. Salim Mukhidinov by TKO (punches) at 3:57, R1
  • John de Jesus def. Vladyslav Parubchenko by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Chris Gonzalez def. Vladimir Tokov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Lucas Brennan def. Will Smith by TKO (punches) at 4:14, R2

