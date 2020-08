Bellator 243 Highlights: Michael Chandlers blisters Benson Henderson, enters free agency

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler entered free agency with a stunning knockout of former UFC champ Benson Henderson at Bellator 243 on Friday, August, 7, 2020, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov fight card announced

Full Bellator 243 Results