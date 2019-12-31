HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator Japan fight highlights: Fedor knocks out Rampage in final fight in Japan

December 30, 2019
See the highlights and recap from Bellator Japan: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson from Saturday’s event in Japan.

As heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko winds down his career, he continues to mount the highlight reel knockouts. 

Fedor put fellow Pride FC veteran Quinton “Rampage” Jackson face first on the canvas with a powerful knockout at Bellator 237 in Japan.

Though Fedor initially sounded as if he was retiring in his post fight comments, he later explained that he has a couple more fights planned for his “retirement tour.”

