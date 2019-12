Bellator 237: Countdown to Fedor vs. Rampage

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

It all goes down this weekend in Japan and we’re hyped to bring you Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. Fedor ‘The Last Emporer’ Emelianenko in a highly-anticipated heavyweight matchup. Watch this full countdown video and take an in-depth look at these warriors now!

