Bellator 236 highlights: Macfarlane and McKee continue to dominate

See the Bellator 236 highlights as two of Bellator’s brightest young stars continued to ascend in Hawaii.

Honolulu’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and AJ McKee topped the bill and remained undefeated.

Bellator flyweight champion Macfarlane dominated Kate Jackson for five full rounds in the main event. McKee faced a tough competitor in Derek Campos in the co-main event, but used his explosive style to eventually land a fight finishing armbar.