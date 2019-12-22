Bellator 235 highlights: Last-minute main event delivers a blistering knockout

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 21, 2019
See the Bellator 235 highlights from the Salute the Troops event in Hawaii.

Josh Barnett’s promotional debut will have to wait after his Bellator 235 headlining bout with Ronny Markes was nixed on the day of the fight.

Barnett did everything within the allowed rules to try and make it to the cage, but Hawaii State Boxing Commission officials would not allow him to fight after he fell severely ill the night before the fight.

“Not only is this embarrassing for me, it’s like some sort of weird nightmare.”

With the main event cancelled at the last minute, Bellator officials move Erik Perez vs. Toby Misech into the headlining slot. Misech made the most of the moment and spoiled UFC veteran Perez’s Bellator debut with a blistering first-minute knockout.

Bellator 235: Salute the Troops official results

Main Card:

  • Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) was cancelled by the Hawaii State Boxing Commission deeming Barnett unable to compete tonight due to severe illness
  • Toby Misech (12-7) defeated Erik Perez (19-7) via KO (punches) at 0:54 of round one
  • Alejandra Lara (9-3) defeated Veta Artega (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Tywan Claxton (6-1) defeated Braydon Akeo (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Joey Davis (7-0) defeated Chris Cisneros (19-11) via TKO (punches) at 3:55 of round one

Preliminary Card:

  • Hunter Ewald (1-0) defeated Brysen Bolohao (0-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:42 of round one
  • Joseph Creer (7-1-1) defeated Ty Gwerder (4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-26)
  • Cass Bell (5-0) defeated Pierre Daguzan (5-4, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

