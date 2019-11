Bellator 234 results & highlights: Linton Vassell dominates Sergei Kharitonov

Sergei Kharitonov’s hopes to climb into a heavyweight title shot took a major hit on Friday as Linton Vassell knocked him out in the second round at Bellator 234 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See the Bellator 234 highlights as Vassell defeated Pride veteran Sergei Kharitonov by TKO and Sidney Outlaw defeated UFC veteran Roger Huerta.

