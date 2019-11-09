Bellator 233 results & highlights: King Mo gets KO’d in final fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal came out of retirement for one final fight because he didn’t want to end his career on a loss. Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to rectify that issue.
Having lost three consecutive bouts before retiring in mid-2019, Lawal returned at Bellator 233 to try and notch one final W on his record. Andrew Kapel wouldn’t let that happen, as he laid Lawal out early in the first round of their co-main event bout in Thackersville, Okla.
John Salter took a unanimous nod over Costello van Steenis in the Bellator 233 main event. The pivotal middleweight showdown could put Salter into a rematch with Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato.
Bellator 233 took place on Friday, Nov. 8, at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Okla.
Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis official results
Main Card:
- John Salter (17-4) defeated Costello van Steenis (12-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Andrew Kapel (15-6) defeated “King Mo” Lawal (21-10) via KO (punch) at 1:22 of round one
- Arlene Blencowe (13-7) defeated Leslie Smith (11-8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Tyrell Fortune (8-0) defeated Zu Anyanwu (15-6) via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of round two
Preliminary Card:
- Aaron McKenzie (7-1-1) defeated Sean Clements (3-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:31 of round one
- Lucas Brennan (2-0) defeated Jacob Landin (0-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:38 of round one
- Tyree Fortune (5-0) defeated Chuck Campbell (2-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Logan Storley (11-0) defeated E.J. Brooks (13-6) via TKO (injury) at 5:00 of round one
- Julius Anglickas (8-1) defeated Jordan Young (11-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Amanda Bell (7-6) defeated Janay Harding (5-4) via TKO (punches) at 4:44 of round three
- Kyle Crutchmer (5-0) defeated Robert Gidron (4-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Romero Cotton (4-0) defeated Jason Perrotta (3-4) via verbal submission (injury) at 2:16 of round one
- Christian Edwards (2-0) defeated Cesar Bennett (0-1) via knockout (head kick) at 0:16 of round one
- Grant Neal (2-0) defeated Jimmy Lugo (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)