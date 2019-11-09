Bellator 233 results & highlights: King Mo gets KO’d in final fight

Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal came out of retirement for one final fight because he didn’t want to end his career on a loss. Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to rectify that issue.

Having lost three consecutive bouts before retiring in mid-2019, Lawal returned at Bellator 233 to try and notch one final W on his record. Andrew Kapel wouldn’t let that happen, as he laid Lawal out early in the first round of their co-main event bout in Thackersville, Okla.

John Salter took a unanimous nod over Costello van Steenis in the Bellator 233 main event. The pivotal middleweight showdown could put Salter into a rematch with Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato.

Bellator 233 took place on Friday, Nov. 8, at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Okla.

Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis official results

Main Card:

John Salter (17-4) defeated Costello van Steenis (12-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrew Kapel (15-6) defeated “King Mo” Lawal (21-10) via KO (punch) at 1:22 of round one

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) defeated Leslie Smith (11-8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune (8-0) defeated Zu Anyanwu (15-6) via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of round two

Preliminary Card: