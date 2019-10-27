Bellator 232 highlights: Paul Daley lands 33rd KO, Douglas Lima beats belt off of Rory MacDonald

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Check out the Bellator 232 fight highlights featuring Douglas Lima taking the Bellator welterweight belt back from Rory MacDonald and Paul Dailey landing the 33rd brutal knockout of his career.

Lima lost the belt to MacDonald nearly two years ago, but dominated him to take it back at Bellator 232, the second of back-to-back nights at the Mohegan Sun. Bellator 232 took place on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Uncasville, Conn.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz cleared to fight at UFC 244 after no anti-doping violation