Bellator 231 Weigh-in Video & Results: MacFarlane vs. Letourneau Title Fight Gets Green Light

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator is bringing global-level mixed martial arts back to Hawaii in a big way with two nights of back-to-back action.

The Bellator 212 fighters weighed in on Thursday and will fight Friday night, but the home town hero flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane takes center stage in the Bellator 213 main event on Saturday night. She tipped the scale on Friday at the 125-pound championship limit, while her opponent, UFC veteran Valerie Letourneau came in just under that mark at 124.4 pounds.

They top an impressive fight card that features former UFC champion Lyoto Machida squaring off with Rafael Carvalho in the co-main event.

TRENDING > Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Ready for ‘Biggest Fight of My Life’

Bellator 213: Macfarlane vs. Letourneau Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on DAZN)

Champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (125) vs. Valerie Letourneau (124.4)

Rafael Carvalho (186.5) vs. Lyoto Machida (185.9)*

Neiman Gracie (168.8) vs. Ed Ruth (169.3)

Muhammed Lawal (203.8) vs. Liam McGeary (203.4)

Nainoa Dung (153.3) vs. Kona Oliveira (153.7)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on Bellator App)

Chris Cisneros (178.9) vs. Maki Pitolo (179.8)

Canaan Kawaihae (145.7) vs. Timothy Teves (143.9)

Kai Kamaka III (136) vs. Shojin Miki (136)

Ryan Dela Cruz (155.6) vs. Spencer Higa (154.8)

Dustin Barca (154) vs. Isaac Hopps (154.1)

Marcus Gamble (206) vs. Kala Hose (208.3)*

Russell Mizuguchi (125.7) vs. Michael Nakagawa (123)

*Carvalho and Hose were fined 20-percent of their total compensation for missing weight