Bellator 230 quick results: Vadim Nemkov upsets Rafael Carvalho in Italian triple-header

Bellator returned to Italy for the seventh time on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a unique event featuring three separate billings.
Vadim Nemkov upset Rafael Carvalho in the Bellator 230 main event, while 43-year-old Melvin Manhoef defeated Yannick Bahati in the Bellator Milan main event, and Gabriel Varga took the nod over Cristian Fausto in the Bellator Kickboxing 12 main event.
Bellator 230: Carvalho vs. Nemkov Results
- Vadim Nemkov (11-2) defeated Rafael Carvalho (16-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:56 of round two
- Dragos Zubco (3-1) defeated Hesdy Gerges (0-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Kirill Sidelnikov (12-6) defeated Domingos Barros (6-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Walter Pugliesi (5-2) defeated Andrea Fusi (8-5) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Nicolo Solli (3-0) defeated Dan Cassell (4-4-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 3:15 of round one
Bellator Milan: Manhoef vs. Bahati results
- Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1, 2 NC) defeated Yannick Bahati (9-5, 1 NC) via KO (strikes) at 2:29 of round one
- Alessio Sakara (24-13, 2 NC) defeated Canaan Grigsby (8-8) via TKO (strikes) at 0:23 of round one
- Stefano Paterno (13-3-1) defeated Ashley Reece (8-2) vis unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)
- Rafael Macedo (10-4, 1 NC) defeated Kane Mousah (12-3) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson wins ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix
Bellator Kickboxing 12: Varga vs. Faustino results
- Gabriel Varga (18-6) defeated Cristian Faustino (31-12-2) via unanimous decision (50-45 x3) to retain Bellator Kickboxing featherweight title
- Chingiz Allazov (60-3, 1 NC) defeated Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee (287-53-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Luca Cecchetti (24-5) defeated Alex Avogadro (46-6-3) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:09 of round one
- Shan Cangelosi (35-10-1) defeated Kevin Ross (33-12) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Yuri Bessmertny (45-20-2) defeated Giuseppe De Domenico (51-10) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Jade Jorand (1-0) defeated Silvia La Notte (66-18-4) via KO (kick) at 0:12 of round two
- Endy Bonat (32-10-1) vs. Kebrom Neguse (33-2-2) ruled a majority draw (28-28, 28-28, 29-28)
- Taras Hnatchuk (12-0-1) defeated Giacomo Licheri (7-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Luca Mameli (9-2) defeated Pawel Szymanski (15-14-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)