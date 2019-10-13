HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk punches Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on master class, ‘bow down’

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Joanna vs Waterson live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 Live Results: Joanna vs. Waterson

Ali Abdelaziz - Dominance MMA

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

UFC on ESPN+ 19 weigh-in face-offs

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 face-offs: Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson butt heads

Bellator 230 quick results: Vadim Nemkov upsets Rafael Carvalho in Italian triple-header

October 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

Bellator returned to Italy for the seventh time on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a unique event featuring three separate billings.

Vadim Nemkov upset Rafael Carvalho in the Bellator 230 main event, while 43-year-old Melvin Manhoef defeated Yannick Bahati in the Bellator Milan main event, and Gabriel Varga took the nod over Cristian Fausto in the Bellator Kickboxing 12 main event.

Bellator 230: Carvalho vs. Nemkov Results

  • Vadim Nemkov (11-2) defeated Rafael Carvalho (16-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:56 of round two
  • Dragos Zubco (3-1) defeated Hesdy Gerges (0-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Kirill Sidelnikov (12-6) defeated Domingos Barros (6-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Walter Pugliesi (5-2) defeated Andrea Fusi (8-5) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Nicolo Solli (3-0) defeated Dan Cassell (4-4-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 3:15 of round one

Bellator Milan: Manhoef vs. Bahati results

  • Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1, 2 NC) defeated Yannick Bahati (9-5, 1 NC) via KO (strikes) at 2:29 of round one
  • Alessio Sakara (24-13, 2 NC) defeated Canaan Grigsby (8-8) via TKO (strikes) at 0:23 of round one
  • Stefano Paterno (13-3-1) defeated Ashley Reece (8-2) vis unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Rafael Macedo (10-4, 1 NC) defeated Kane Mousah (12-3) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson wins ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix

 Bellator Kickboxing 12: Varga vs. Faustino results

  • Gabriel Varga (18-6) defeated Cristian Faustino (31-12-2) via unanimous decision (50-45 x3) to retain Bellator Kickboxing featherweight title
  • Chingiz Allazov (60-3, 1 NC) defeated Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee (287-53-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Luca Cecchetti (24-5) defeated Alex Avogadro (46-6-3) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:09 of round one
  • Shan Cangelosi (35-10-1) defeated Kevin Ross (33-12) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Yuri Bessmertny (45-20-2) defeated Giuseppe De Domenico (51-10) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Jade Jorand (1-0) defeated Silvia La Notte (66-18-4) via KO (kick) at 0:12 of round two
  • Endy Bonat (32-10-1) vs. Kebrom Neguse (33-2-2) ruled a majority draw (28-28, 28-28, 29-28)
  • Taras Hnatchuk (12-0-1) defeated Giacomo Licheri (7-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Luca Mameli (9-2) defeated Pawel Szymanski (15-14-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA