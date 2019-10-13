Bellator 230 quick results: Vadim Nemkov upsets Rafael Carvalho in Italian triple-header

Bellator returned to Italy for the seventh time on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a unique event featuring three separate billings.

Vadim Nemkov upset Rafael Carvalho in the Bellator 230 main event, while 43-year-old Melvin Manhoef defeated Yannick Bahati in the Bellator Milan main event, and Gabriel Varga took the nod over Cristian Fausto in the Bellator Kickboxing 12 main event.

Bellator 230: Carvalho vs. Nemkov Results

Vadim Nemkov (11-2) defeated Rafael Carvalho (16-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:56 of round two

Dragos Zubco (3-1) defeated Hesdy Gerges (0-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Kirill Sidelnikov (12-6) defeated Domingos Barros (6-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Walter Pugliesi (5-2) defeated Andrea Fusi (8-5) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Nicolo Solli (3-0) defeated Dan Cassell (4-4-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 3:15 of round one

Bellator Milan: Manhoef vs. Bahati results

Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1, 2 NC) defeated Yannick Bahati (9-5, 1 NC) via KO (strikes) at 2:29 of round one

Alessio Sakara (24-13, 2 NC) defeated Canaan Grigsby (8-8) via TKO (strikes) at 0:23 of round one

Stefano Paterno (13-3-1) defeated Ashley Reece (8-2) vis unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Rafael Macedo (10-4, 1 NC) defeated Kane Mousah (12-3) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Bellator Kickboxing 12: Varga vs. Faustino results