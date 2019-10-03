Bellator 229’s Joey Davis: ‘I’m the best at what I do’

Looking back on his first round TKO victory over Marcus Anthony at Bellator 219 this past March, welterweight Joey Davis feels like the bout went just about as perfectly as it could have.

As Davis points out, he was able to show his maturation as a fighter and keep a level head and was able to execute the kind of performance he was looking to have going into the bout with Anthony.

“The fight with Marcus I just wanted to go out there and show Bellator and the fans what I can do,” Davis told MMAWeekly.com. “I just set the tone, kept my pace, and I thought I did a very good job of keeping my composure.

“I got to do what I do best and land a couple spinning back kicks or it throw it out there a little bit. I thought I did a good job. I’m happy with the performance and I’m happy got the finish and got to do my dance at the end.”

It’s Davis’ maturation that he feels will be the big key towards closing out 2019 riding high on an undefeated streak he’s had going since he turned pro in 2016.

“I think that where I’m at now in 2019 you see a major difference in my composure and just everything about me,” said Davis. “Going into my second fight (of the year) I feel like it’s going to be even much better. I just feel so much more comfortable and relaxed and ready to go with whatever anybody’s throwing at me.”

At Bellator 229 on October 4 in Temecula, California, Davis (5-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Jeff Peterson (10-6) in a preliminary 170-pound bout.

TRENDING > Check out Robert Whittaker’s top finishes ahead of UFC 243

“I just know that whatever (Peterson) thinks he’s going to do, what he plans, or what he’s trying to gather up for me, he’ll be at his top A-game for me, because at the end of the day I’m the best at what I do,” Davis said. “Nobody has stopped what I’ve done so far.

“I’ve dominated every fight that I’ve been in – that just shows for itself. I just know each time I’m going to get an opportunity I’m going to take it. In anywhere of the game he’s just going to have to be working for it tip top, because if not I know my skills are very dangerous and I know what I’m going to do is going to work.”

As Davis matures as a fighter and as a person he’s looking forward to continuing what he’s been doing so far in MMA and improving upon it and have an even bigger year in 2020.

“I know that it takes time to get better,” said Davis. “The more I’m in the cage the better I will be. And since I know these things already I’m more relaxed. There’s no pressure. I know that anytime I’m in the cage that I’m going to be ready.

“I’m pretty much one fight at a time, but I know each fight I want to be something different. I want to be spectacular. I want to dominate.”