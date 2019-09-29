HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 228 highlights: Patricio Pitbull defends belt in bloody battle (video)

September 29, 2019
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Check out the highlights from Bellator 228. The opening round of the Bellator MMA Featherweight Grand Prix kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. The Bellator 228 fight card featured two main events with featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defending his title and advancing in the featherweight tournament and middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi avenging a previous loss to former UFC champion Lyoto Machida.

Bellator 228 results

Bellator 228 Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi def. Lyoto Machida by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Patricio Pitbull def. Juan Archuleta by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)
  • A.J. McKee def. Georgi Karakhanyan by knockout (punches) at 0:08, R1
  • Darrion Caldwell def. Henry Corrales by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Daniel Weichel def. Saul Rogers by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Bellator 228 Preliminary Card

  • AJ Agazarm def. Jonathan Quiroz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Ava Knight def. Shannon Goughary by TKO (punch to the body) at 1:46, R3
  • Antonio McKee def. William Sriyapai by TKO (punches) at 1:17, R2
  • Johnny Cisneros def. Michael Jasper by TKO (ankle injury) at 2:48, R2
  • Leandro Higo def. Shawn Bunch by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:43, R2
  • Weber Almeida def. Weber Williams by TKO (punches) at 0:20, R2
  • James Barnes def. David Duran by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:51, R2
  • Joshua Jones def. Dominic Clark by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:39, R1

