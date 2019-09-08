Bellator 226 Recap: Ryan Bader’s heavyweight title defense goes sideways

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 8, 2019
Bellator’s champ-champ, Ryan Bader stepped into the cage at Bellator 226 in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday night, looking to make the first defense of his heavyweight championship. He didn’t lose the belt to fellow UFC veteran Cheick Kongo, but he didn’t defend the belt either.

Check out the recap from Bellator 226, which also featured the first round match-ups of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix.

Bellator 226: Bader vs. Kongo Results

Bellator 226 Main Card

  • Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo ends in a No Contest (accidental eye poke) at 3:51, R1
  • Derek Campos def. Daniel Straus by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)
  • Adam Borics def. Pat Curran by TKO (punches) at 5:00, R2
  • Pedro Carvalho def. Sam Sicilia by submission (face-crank) at 1:56, R2
  • Emmanuel Sanchez def. Tywan Claxton by submission (triangle choke) at 4:11, R2
  • Daniel Carey def. Gaston Bolanos by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:15, R1

Bellator 226 Prelims

  • John Teixeira def. Ashleigh Grimshaw by TKO (doctor-stoppage) at 5:00, R2
  • Adam Piccolotti def. Jacob Smith by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:34, R2
  • Jessica Borga def. Amber Leibrock by submission (armbar) at of 4:45, R1
  • Cass Bell def. Isaiah Rocha by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:21, R1
  • Batsumberel Dagvadorj def. James Terry by submission (bulldog choke) at 2:43, R1
  • Renato Alves def. Abraham Vaesau by submission (rear-naked choke) at of 3:36, R3
  • Hyder Amil def. Ignacio Ortiz by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Christopher Gonzalez def. Luis Vargas by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

