Bellator 225 Recap: Sergei Kharitonov lays out Matt Mitrione (fight highlights)

August 25, 2019
Sergei Kharitonov, at 39 years of age isn’t done yet. He proved his worth in Bellator heavyweight division at Bellator 225 by laying out Matt Mitrione in their main event showdown. With the win, he likely claimed a shot at the Bellator heavyweight championship currently wrapped around Ryan Bader’s waist.

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 took place on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 official results

Bellator 225 Main Card

  • Sergei Kharitonov (30-7, 2 NC) defeated Matt Mitrione (13-7, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 1:24 of round two
  • Vitaly Minakov (22-1) defeated Tim Johnson (12-6) via KO (punch) at 1:45 of round one
  • Alejandra Lara (8-3) defeated Taylor Turner (4-6) via TKO (punches) at 3:44 of round one
  • Yaroslav Amosov (22-0) defeated David Rickels (21-6, 2 NC) via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:05 of round two
  • Tyrell Fortune (7-0) defeated Rudy Schaffroth (6-1, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:08 of round two

Bellator 225 Preliminary Card

  • Khonry Gracie (2-1) defeated Oscar Vera (0-2) via submission (armbar) at 2:50 of round one
  • Aviv Gozali (3-0) defeated Eduard Muravitskiy (9-9) via submission (heel hook) at :11 of round one
  • Sabah Homasi (13-8) defeated Micah Terrill (1-1) via knockout (punch) at :17 of round one
  • Austin Vanderford (8-0) defeated Joseph Creer (6-1-1) via TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut) at 5:00 of round two
  • Ricky Bandejas (12-3) defeated Ahmet Kayretli (8-4, 1 NC) via knockout (punch) at 1:21 of round one
  • Chris Disonell (3-3) defeated Mike Kimbel (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 4:54 of round one
  • Nick Newell (16-2) defeated Corey Browning (5-3) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:5
  • Connor Dixon (1-0) defeated Kastriot Xhema (3-4, 1 NC) via submission (armbar) at 2:08 of round three
  • Jon Manley (12-6) defeated Thiago Rela (10-8) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:47 of round three

