Bellator 225 Recap: Sergei Kharitonov lays out Matt Mitrione (fight highlights)

Sergei Kharitonov, at 39 years of age isn’t done yet. He proved his worth in Bellator heavyweight division at Bellator 225 by laying out Matt Mitrione in their main event showdown. With the win, he likely claimed a shot at the Bellator heavyweight championship currently wrapped around Ryan Bader’s waist.

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 took place on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 official results

Bellator 225 Main Card

Sergei Kharitonov (30-7, 2 NC) defeated Matt Mitrione (13-7, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 1:24 of round two

Vitaly Minakov (22-1) defeated Tim Johnson (12-6) via KO (punch) at 1:45 of round one

Alejandra Lara (8-3) defeated Taylor Turner (4-6) via TKO (punches) at 3:44 of round one

Yaroslav Amosov (22-0) defeated David Rickels (21-6, 2 NC) via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:05 of round two

Tyrell Fortune (7-0) defeated Rudy Schaffroth (6-1, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:08 of round two

Bellator 225 Preliminary Card