Bellator 224 Results & Highlights: Julia Budd scores quick stoppage to defend championship

Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd retained her championship belt at Bellator 224 on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Thackerville, Oklahoma, with a first-round TKO stoppage of Olga Rubin.
Budd is now on an 11-fight winning streak, having defeated Marloes Coenen to capture the belt in 2017. She has since defended the belt three times.
Former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho got back on the winning track at Bellator 224 with his decision victory over Chidi Njokuani, while highly touted wrestling standout Ed Ruth bounced back from the first defeat of his professional career by taking out Kiichi Kunimoto.
Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin Full Results
Main Card
- Julia Budd (13-2) defeated Olga Rubin (6-1) via TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of round one to retain world title
- Rafael Carvalho (16-3) defeated Chidi Njokuani (18-7, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Juliana Velasquez (9-0) defeated Kristina Williams (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 4:03 of round two
- Ed Ruth (7-1) defeated Kiichi Kunimoto (20-8-2, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 3:49 of round two
Preliminary Card
- Christian Edwards (1-0) defeated Justin Vargas (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 0:54 of round one
- AJ Agazarm (1-1) defeated Jacob Landin (0-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21 of round one
- Will Fleury (6-1) defeated Antonio Jones (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Arlene Blencowe (12-7) defeated Amanda Bell (6-6) via KO (punches) at 0:22 of round one
- Jordan Young (11-0) defeated Joel Bauman (3-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 3:20 of round one
- Leslie Smith (11-7-1) defeated Sinead Kavanagh (5-4) via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mike Jackson (13-12) defeated Kiefer Crosbie (6-1) via DQ (illegal knee)
- Gabriel Varga (1-0) defeated Jamese Taylor (0-1) via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of round two
- Nainoa Dung (3-0) defeated Brad Robison (3-1) via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 28-27
- Joseph Holmes (1-1) defeated Kona Oliveira (1-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:41 of round two
- Bruna Ellen (5-2) defeated Elina Kallionidou (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lucas Brennan (1-0) defeated Thomas Lopez (1-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of round one