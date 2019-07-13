Bellator 224 Results & Highlights: Julia Budd scores quick stoppage to defend championship

Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd retained her championship belt at Bellator 224 on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Thackerville, Oklahoma, with a first-round TKO stoppage of Olga Rubin.

Budd is now on an 11-fight winning streak, having defeated Marloes Coenen to capture the belt in 2017. She has since defended the belt three times.

Former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho got back on the winning track at Bellator 224 with his decision victory over Chidi Njokuani, while highly touted wrestling standout Ed Ruth bounced back from the first defeat of his professional career by taking out Kiichi Kunimoto.

Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin Full Results

Main Card

Julia Budd (13-2) defeated Olga Rubin (6-1) via TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of round one to retain world title

Rafael Carvalho (16-3) defeated Chidi Njokuani (18-7, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Juliana Velasquez (9-0) defeated Kristina Williams (3-2) via TKO (punches) at 4:03 of round two

Ed Ruth (7-1) defeated Kiichi Kunimoto (20-8-2, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 3:49 of round two

