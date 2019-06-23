HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 223 fight highlights: Paul Daley wins slugfest in London (video)

June 23, 2019
In a unique split-broadcast event, Brit Paul Daley earned a unanimous decision over Erick Silva in the main event of Bellator 223 at SSE Arena in London. 

While Silva had his moments, taking Daley down in the first round and landing a hard knee in the second, as well as holding his own in many of the exchanges, it was Daley that mounted the most damage. He ripped shots to Silva’s body, sapping his energy, while unloading with his patented head-hunting shots, but unable to land the knockout blow. 

TRENDING > Artem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6, but the fight didn’t live up to the hype

Bellator 223 Full Results

Main Card

  • Paul Daley def. Erick Silva via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
  • James Gallagher def. Jeremiah Labiano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Fabian Edwards def. Jonathan Bosuku via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Costello van Steenis def. Mike Shipman via KO (punches) at 1:34, R2
  • Charlie Ward def. Justin Moore via TKO (punches) at 3:23, R2

CHECK OUT > the Bellator London fight highlights, where Rafael Lovato Jr. upset Gegard Mousasi

