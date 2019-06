Bellator 222 Recap: Rory MacDonald Defends & Machida Lands Vicious Knee to Sonnen

MMAWeekly: The Low Down’s Jake Hattan recaps Bellator 222 including Lyoto Machida’s vicious knockout of Chael Sonnen, Rory MacDonald defending his welterweight title and handing Neiman Gracie his first loss, and Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis’ second professional MMA victory.

