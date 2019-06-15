HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRory MacDonald defeats Neiman Gracie and Lyoto Machida retires Chael Sonnen at Bellator 222

TJ Dillashaw UFC 227 Media Day

featuredTJ Dillashaw: ‘I cheated. I don’t want to create any excuses.’

Chael Sonnen UFC 148 workout

featuredChael Sonnen will either be a champion or a failure

Neiman Gracie - Bellator

featuredNeiman Gracie carries family legacy into Bellator 222 title fight with Rory MacDonald

Bellator 222 Fight Highlights: Lyoto Machida KO sends Chael Sonnen into retirement

June 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Bellator 222 featured welterweight champion Rory MacDonald putting the first loss on Neiman Gracie’s previously spotless record, as he defended his belt and moved on to the final of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.

The Bellator 222 co-main event saw former UFC champion Lyoto Machida take out Chael Sonnen, sending him into retirement.

TRENDING > Bellator re-signs Fedor Emelianenko for his ‘retirement tour’

Bellator 222: MacDonald vs. Gracie took place on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA