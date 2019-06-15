Bellator 222 Fight Highlights: Lyoto Machida KO sends Chael Sonnen into retirement

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Bellator 222 featured welterweight champion Rory MacDonald putting the first loss on Neiman Gracie’s previously spotless record, as he defended his belt and moved on to the final of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.

The Bellator 222 co-main event saw former UFC champion Lyoto Machida take out Chael Sonnen, sending him into retirement.

TRENDING > Bellator re-signs Fedor Emelianenko for his ‘retirement tour’

Bellator 222: MacDonald vs. Gracie took place on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York.