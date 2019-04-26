HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

April 26, 2019
(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Watch the Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live on Friday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET.

The fight card is topped by two title bouts, as welterweight champion Rory MacDonald puts his championship on the line opposite Jon Fitch as part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. In the Bellator 220 co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her belt against Veta Arteaga.

TRENDING > Ilima-Lei Macfarlane knows Bellator 220 opponent Veta Arteaga isn’t intimidated

Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch takes place Saturday, April 27, at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

