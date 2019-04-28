Bellator 220 fight highlights: Rory MacDonald doesn’t win, but keeps his welterweight belt

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
It certainly wasn’t a satisfying ending for anyone at Bellator 220, but Rory MacDonald maintained the welterweight championship after fighting Jon Fitch to a majority draw in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday. He’ll also move on in the welterweight tournament.
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane busted open Veta Arteaga and turned her into a crimson mess to successfully defend the Bellator flyweight title for the third straight time.
Check out these and more fight highlights from Saturday’s fights at the SAP Center.
Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Full Results
Main Card
- Rory MacDonald drew Jon Fitch in a majority draw decision (46-48, 47-47, 47-47)
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Veta Arteaga via TKO (cut) at 1:50, R3
- Benson Henderson def. Adam Piccolotti via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Phil Davis def. Liam McGeary via submission (strikes) at 4:11, R3
- Gaston Bolanos def. Nathan Stolen via KO (punches) at 2:21, R1
Preliminary Card
- Aviv Gozali def. Travis Crain via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15, R1
- Brandon Faumui def. Chris Avila via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
- Matt Perez def. Justin Tenedora via KO (punches) at 4:52, R1
- Cass Bell def. Peter Ishiguro via KO (punches) at of 2:59, R2
- Chuck Campbell def. Bruno Casillas via KO (knee) at 1:45, R1
- Hyder Amil def. Paradise Vaovasa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:34, R1
- Josh San Diego def. Brandon Laroco by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Jordan Williams def. Diego Herzog via TKO (punches) at 1:21, R3
- Abraham Vaesau def. Justin Roswell via TKO (punches) at 1:59, R1