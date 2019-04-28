Bellator 220 fight highlights: Rory MacDonald doesn’t win, but keeps his welterweight belt

It certainly wasn’t a satisfying ending for anyone at Bellator 220, but Rory MacDonald maintained the welterweight championship after fighting Jon Fitch to a majority draw in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday. He’ll also move on in the welterweight tournament.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane busted open Veta Arteaga and turned her into a crimson mess to successfully defend the Bellator flyweight title for the third straight time.

Check out these and more fight highlights from Saturday’s fights at the SAP Center.

Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Full Results

Main Card

Rory MacDonald drew Jon Fitch in a majority draw decision (46-48, 47-47, 47-47)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Veta Arteaga via TKO (cut) at 1:50, R3

Benson Henderson def. Adam Piccolotti via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Phil Davis def. Liam McGeary via submission (strikes) at 4:11, R3

Gaston Bolanos def. Nathan Stolen via KO (punches) at 2:21, R1

Preliminary Card