Bellator 220 fight highlights: Rory MacDonald doesn’t win, but keeps his welterweight belt

April 28, 2019
It certainly wasn’t a satisfying ending for anyone at Bellator 220, but Rory MacDonald maintained the welterweight championship after fighting Jon Fitch to a majority draw in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday. He’ll also move on in the welterweight tournament.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane busted open Veta Arteaga and turned her into a crimson mess to successfully defend the Bellator flyweight title for the third straight time.

Check out these and more fight highlights from Saturday’s fights at the SAP Center.

Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Full Results

Main Card

  • Rory MacDonald drew Jon Fitch in a majority draw decision (46-48, 47-47, 47-47)
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Veta Arteaga via TKO (cut) at 1:50, R3
  • Benson Henderson def. Adam Piccolotti via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Phil Davis def. Liam McGeary via submission (strikes) at 4:11, R3
  • Gaston Bolanos def. Nathan Stolen via KO (punches) at 2:21, R1

Preliminary Card

  • Aviv Gozali def. Travis Crain via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15, R1
  • Brandon Faumui def. Chris Avila via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Matt Perez def. Justin Tenedora via KO (punches) at 4:52, R1
  • Cass Bell def. Peter Ishiguro via KO (punches) at of 2:59, R2
  • Chuck Campbell def. Bruno Casillas via KO (knee) at 1:45, R1
  • Hyder Amil def. Paradise Vaovasa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:34, R1
  • Josh San Diego def. Brandon Laroco by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Jordan Williams def. Diego Herzog via TKO (punches) at 1:21, R3
  • Abraham Vaesau def. Justin Roswell via TKO (punches) at 1:59, R1

