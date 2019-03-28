Bellator 219 Weigh-in Video and Results: Awad vs. Girtz set, but one fight canceled

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Friday’s Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz is set following Thursday’s weigh-in in Temecula, Calif. Lightweight contenders Saad Awad and Brandon Girtz square off in the main event, each man trying to fight his way into title contention.

Two fighters missed weight on Thursday with one bout being canceled, but the other remaining on the fight card.

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto was scratched because Almeida failed to make weight for their 140-pound catchweight contest, although Soto was paid his show money. A lightweight bout between David Pacheco and Kelvin Gentapana remained on the fight card with Pacheco coming in 0.4 pounds over the lightweight limit.

Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz will be broadcast on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET and will stream live on DAZN, while preliminary and post-lim bouts will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz Weigh-in Results

Main Card:

Lightweight Main Event: Saad Awad (156 lbs.) vs. Brandon Girtz (155.6 lbs.)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Daniel Straus (155.6 lbs.) vs. Shane Kruchten (155.8 lbs.)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Andrey Koreshkov (170.6 lbs.) vs. Mike Jasper (171 lbs.)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Joe Schilling (186 lbs.) vs. Keith Berry (186 lbs.)

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Joey Davis (169.4 lbs.) vs. Marcus Anthony (169.4 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight Undercard Bout: Dalton Rosta (204.8 lbs.) vs. Cody Vidal (195.4 lbs.)

Post-lim Card:

Bantamweight Undercard Bout: Shawn Bunch (135.2 lbs.) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (136 lbs.)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: David Rickels (170.8 lbs.) vs. A.J. Matthews (170 lbs.)

Women’s Featherweight Undercard Bout: Janay Harding (144.6 lbs.) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (144.4 lbs.)

140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Weber Almeida (xxx)** vs. Johnny Soto (141 lbs.)

160-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Joshua Jones (160 lbs.) vs. Darren Smith Jr. (159 lbs.)

175-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Johnny Cisneros (173.8 lbs.) vs. John Mercurio (174.2 lbs.)

Bantamweight Undercard Bout: Rickey Furar (135.4 lbs.) vs. Roman Puga (135.6 lbs.)

Lightweight Undercard Bout: David Pacheco (156.4 lbs.)* vs. Kelvin Gentapanan (156 lbs.)

Lightweight Undercard Bout: Sunni Imhotep (155.2 lbs.) vs. Eugene Correa (155.4 lbs.)

*Missed weight

** Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto has been scratched due to Almeida failing to make weight