Bellator 219 results and fight highlights: Daniel Straus returns from horrific motorcycle crash

March 30, 2019
Former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus returned from a horrific motorcycle crash, fighting for the first time in more than a year at Bellator 219 on Friday, March 29, in Temecula, California. Straus won his bout with Shane Kruchten, looking like he hadn’t skipped a beat in returning to championship form for the finish.

Brandon Girtz defeated Saad Awad in the Bellator 219 main event, hoping to finally emerge from a rough patch that saw him lose four of his prior five fights.

Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz Results

Main Card:

  • Brandon Girtz (16-8) defeated Saad Awad (23-11) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Daniel Straus (25-8, 1 NC) defeated Shane Kruchten (12-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:53 of round one
  • Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) defeated Mike Jasper (13-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Joe Schilling (4-5) defeated Keith Berry (15-15-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card:

  • Joey Davis (5-0) defeated Marcus Anthony (1-1) via KO (punch) at 4:21 of round one
  • Dalton Rosta (1-0) defeated Cody Vidal (1-2) via TKO (injury) at 1:06 of round one
  • Shawn Bunch (9-3) defeated Dominic Mazzotta (14-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
  • David Rickels (21-5, 2 NC) defeated A.J. Matthews (9-9) via TKO at 3:24 of round two
  • Janay Harding (5-3) defeated Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-28)
  • Darren Smith Jr. (16-10) defeated Joshua Jones (8-4) via knockout (punches) at :34 of round one
  • John Mercurio (9-8) defeated Johnny Cisneros (12-7) via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Rickey Furar (4-1) deteated Roman Puga (1-1) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two
  • Sunni Imhotep (1-0) defeated Eugene Correa (0-2) via KO (punch) at :44 of round one
  • David Pacheco (1-0) vs. Kelvin Gentapanan (Pro Debut) was cancelled by CSAC, as Pacheco weighed in above the allotted limit on fight day.

