Bellator 219 results and fight highlights: Daniel Straus returns from horrific motorcycle crash

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus returned from a horrific motorcycle crash, fighting for the first time in more than a year at Bellator 219 on Friday, March 29, in Temecula, California. Straus won his bout with Shane Kruchten, looking like he hadn’t skipped a beat in returning to championship form for the finish.

Brandon Girtz defeated Saad Awad in the Bellator 219 main event, hoping to finally emerge from a rough patch that saw him lose four of his prior five fights.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Bringing Ronda Rousey and women’s MMA to the UFC was best decision I ever made’

Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz Results

Main Card:

Brandon Girtz (16-8) defeated Saad Awad (23-11) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Daniel Straus (25-8, 1 NC) defeated Shane Kruchten (12-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:53 of round one

Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) defeated Mike Jasper (13-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joe Schilling (4-5) defeated Keith Berry (15-15-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card: