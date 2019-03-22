Bellator 218: Johnny Eblen believes he has more tools than Chauncey Foxworth

While things in MMA can often go awry at any moment, for middleweight up and comer Johnny Eblen, so far things have been going to plan as he enters his third year as a pro.

In four bouts over the past two years, Eblen has managed to go undefeated, and according to him, he has yet to run into anything that he wasn’t already prepared for.

“I think I’ve been doing pretty well,” Eblen told MMAWeekly.com. “I definitely have done everything I thought I was going to do. I’m undefeated – all first round finishes – I don’t have any complaints honestly.

“Honestly I haven’t had any surprises. This is the goal I had for myself: To have first round finishes and stay undefeated. I’ve definitely accomplished that. I think it comes from the way I train and the way I’ve gone about my pro career.”

Since turning pro in mid-2017, Eblen has seen quite a bit of growth in his stand-up game, which further complements an increasingly strengthening ground game.

“I’m definitely more comfortable on my feet,” said Eblen. “On my feet I see a lot more openings and my defense has gotten a lot better. I’d say that my grappling has gotten better as well. I find more finishes everywhere on the ground. “

On March 22 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, Eblen (4-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Chauncey Foxworth (9-7) in a preliminary 185-pound bout at Bellator 218.

“He comes ready to fight, he’s a scrapper, but I think I have more tools in the tool belt than he does,” Eblen said of Foxworth. “Honestly it’s just another fight. I go out and do my thing. That’s how I look at every fight. I take it fight by fight and try to not look too far ahead.”

While Eblen is focused on what is in front of him more than what’s next, he does state there is a larger goal at play when it comes to what he wants to achieve in 2019.

“I signed with Bellator for a reason; I eventually want to become a world champion for Bellator; that’s definitely a goal of mine,” said Eblen. “When it happens, I really don’t care, I’m just going to take my time and one fight (at a time).”