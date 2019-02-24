HOT OFF THE WIRE
Thiago Santos UFC Prague victory

featuredThiago Santos flattens Jan Błachowicz in UFC Prague Main Event

featuredMax Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236

UFC Prague Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Results: Blachowicz vs Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Jan Blachowicz - UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC Prague weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight ahead of Blachowicz vs Santos

Bellator 217 Highlights & Results: Irish standout James Gallagher returns to the winner’s circle

February 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

After being upset for the first time in his career in his last trip to the cage, James Gallagher wasn’t about to continue spiraling down at Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham on Saturday in Dublin.

Gallagher wasted no time in his main event bout with Steven Graham, taking him down, working position and threatening with a rear-naked choke. He eventually sunk though choke and finished the fight at the midway point of the opening round. 

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov to Tony Ferguson: ‘You had your chance and you missed it, that’s your fault’

Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham Results

Main Card

  • James Gallagher (8-1) defeated Steven Graham (6-4) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2.31 of round one
  • Myles Price (11-7) defeated Peter Queally (11-5-1) via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
  • Kiefer Crosbie (6-0) defeated Daniel Olejniczak (3-3-1) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4.09 of round one
  • Richie Smullen (4-1-1) defeated Adam Gustab (3-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Prelims

  • Charlie Ward (6-3) defeated Jamie Stephenson (4-3) via KO (punch) at 0.34 of round one
  • Paul Redmond (15-8) defeated Charlie Leary (15-10-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Richard Kiely (3-1) defeated Mickael Bucher (3-5) via KO (punch) at 4.21 of round one
  • Walter Gahadza (18-3) defeated Ruben Crawford (16-4) via TKO (head kicks) at 1.59 of round one
  • Ryan Curtis (5-1) defeated Luis Gonzalez (8-5) via TKO (punches) at 4.59 of round one
  • Leah McCourt (2-1) defeated Hatice Ozyurt (2-7) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5.00 of round one
  • Olga Rubin (6-0) defeated Iony Razafiarison (6-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Will Fleury (5-1) defeated Shaun Taylor (8-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 1.32 of round two
  • Alfie Davies (11-3) defeated Daniele Scatizzi (9-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
  • Chris Duncan (4-0) defeated Sam Slater (2-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:52 of round one
  • Dylan Logan (3-3) defeated Andrew Murphy (1-3) via submission (armbar) at 2:41 of round one
  • George Courtney (1-0) defeated Ian Cleary (1-2) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:54 of round three

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA