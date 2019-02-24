Bellator 217 Highlights & Results: Irish standout James Gallagher returns to the winner’s circle

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
After being upset for the first time in his career in his last trip to the cage, James Gallagher wasn’t about to continue spiraling down at Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham on Saturday in Dublin.
Gallagher wasted no time in his main event bout with Steven Graham, taking him down, working position and threatening with a rear-naked choke. He eventually sunk though choke and finished the fight at the midway point of the opening round.
TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov to Tony Ferguson: ‘You had your chance and you missed it, that’s your fault’
Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham Results
Main Card
- James Gallagher (8-1) defeated Steven Graham (6-4) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2.31 of round one
- Myles Price (11-7) defeated Peter Queally (11-5-1) via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
- Kiefer Crosbie (6-0) defeated Daniel Olejniczak (3-3-1) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4.09 of round one
- Richie Smullen (4-1-1) defeated Adam Gustab (3-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)
Prelims
- Charlie Ward (6-3) defeated Jamie Stephenson (4-3) via KO (punch) at 0.34 of round one
- Paul Redmond (15-8) defeated Charlie Leary (15-10-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Richard Kiely (3-1) defeated Mickael Bucher (3-5) via KO (punch) at 4.21 of round one
- Walter Gahadza (18-3) defeated Ruben Crawford (16-4) via TKO (head kicks) at 1.59 of round one
- Ryan Curtis (5-1) defeated Luis Gonzalez (8-5) via TKO (punches) at 4.59 of round one
- Leah McCourt (2-1) defeated Hatice Ozyurt (2-7) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5.00 of round one
- Olga Rubin (6-0) defeated Iony Razafiarison (6-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Will Fleury (5-1) defeated Shaun Taylor (8-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 1.32 of round two
- Alfie Davies (11-3) defeated Daniele Scatizzi (9-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
- Chris Duncan (4-0) defeated Sam Slater (2-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:52 of round one
- Dylan Logan (3-3) defeated Andrew Murphy (1-3) via submission (armbar) at 2:41 of round one
- George Courtney (1-0) defeated Ian Cleary (1-2) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:54 of round three