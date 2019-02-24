Bellator 217 Highlights & Results: Irish standout James Gallagher returns to the winner’s circle

After being upset for the first time in his career in his last trip to the cage, James Gallagher wasn’t about to continue spiraling down at Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham on Saturday in Dublin.

Gallagher wasted no time in his main event bout with Steven Graham, taking him down, working position and threatening with a rear-naked choke. He eventually sunk though choke and finished the fight at the midway point of the opening round.

Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham Results

Main Card

James Gallagher (8-1) defeated Steven Graham (6-4) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2.31 of round one

Myles Price (11-7) defeated Peter Queally (11-5-1) via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Kiefer Crosbie (6-0) defeated Daniel Olejniczak (3-3-1) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4.09 of round one

Richie Smullen (4-1-1) defeated Adam Gustab (3-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Prelims